QR code menu for restaurants, hookah lounges, and cafes

An electronic QR menu sells more. Pictures of dishes presented in the menu generate the desire to try them and contribute to an increase in the average check. It is easier and faster to place an order using an electronic QR menu, which allows guests to make a quicker decision and make a more profitable purchase for the establishment.

QR-меню allows guests to quickly review complete information about dishes and form a list of orders in advance, which speeds up the process and allows for a more conscious order. In addition, the total amount to be paid is known in advance, which is convenient for guests, and they can even study the menu at home.

QR-menu is available in unlimited quantities and is not limited by simultaneous viewing, unlike a regular menu that can be occupied by other guests.

If the price or the list of dishes in a regular menu changes, it will need to be re-ordered in print, while a QR menu can be easily edited from any computer or even smartphone. Additionally, there is the ability to quickly turn on and off certain dishes.

Creating a QR menu is cheaper than printing it, as the cost of printing increases, and the photo requirements for printing may lead to additional costs for photography.

How does your menu differ from those created on Tilda or Wix?

We specialize in creating a service exclusively for cafes and restaurants, which allows us to take into account all the nuances that are important for both guests and establishments, which may be overlooked by universal website builders like Tilda or Wix. We do not use any ready-made website templates, and our QR menu is completely developed within our company.

Is it recommended to upload photos of dishes?

Of course, we recommend adding photos of dishes to the menu. Research shows that having photos significantly increases guests' interest in dishes and promotes more complete ordering. We also recommend trying to take high-quality photos, but if it is not possible, even phone pictures will be useful for attracting attention.

Do I need my own website to create a QR menu?

You do not necessarily need to have your own website to use a QR menu. We create a QR menu website for you after you register with our system. If you already have your own website, you can place a link to the website with the QR menu on your site.

Do I need to change the QR code if I update the menu?

No, you don't need to change the QR code even if you update all the dishes in your menu.

Can we make changes to the menu ourselves?

Yes, of course. You will be able to add, edit, hide, and delete both sections and items in the menu on your own. The editing process is so simple that even those who have little experience with computers can handle it.