QR code menu for restaurants, hookah lounges, and cafes

An electronic QR menu sells more. Pictures of dishes presented in the menu generate the desire to try them and contribute to an increase in the average check. It is easier and faster to place an order using an electronic QR menu, which allows guests to make a quicker decision and make a more profitable purchase for the establishment.

Launch an electronic menu via QR code in just one hour.

Delicious menu

  • Change prices in your menu at least every day
  • Add ingredients to your dishes
  • Upload large, appetite-stimulating photos
  • Add detailed dish descriptions

Food ordering becomes even more convenient thanks to a simple and intuitive interface.
List of dishes for ordering
The guest can select dishes for ordering and then discuss them with the waiter.

  • Guests more frequently, quickly and in greater volume make orders when they choose dishes themselves.
  • Your expenses are reduced, and the average bill increases

Exclusive functionality

  • Calling a waiter at the establishment
  • Online table reservation
  • Ability to leave feedback for management

What are the advantages?

Low cost
Creating a QR menu is cheaper than printing it, as the cost of printing increases, and the photo requirements for printing may lead to additional costs for photography.
Fast and free edits
If the price or the list of dishes in a regular menu changes, it will need to be re-ordered in print, while a QR menu can be easily edited from any computer or even smartphone. Additionally, there is the ability to quickly turn on and off certain dishes.
Does not wear out
QR menu is not subject to wear and tear, pages always remain clean, photos - bright and up-to-date.
Available in any quantity
QR-menu is available in unlimited quantities and is not limited by simultaneous viewing, unlike a regular menu that can be occupied by other guests.
Convenient navigation
More convenient navigation - all menu sections are visible, allowing you to quickly scroll to the desired section.
Requires fewer waiters
QR-меню allows guests to quickly review complete information about dishes and form a list of orders in advance, which speeds up the process and allows for a more conscious order. In addition, the total amount to be paid is known in advance, which is convenient for guests, and they can even study the menu at home.
The potential customer audience expands
QR codes leading to a restaurant menu can be used in social networks, targeted advertising, messengers, maps, and other services.

Where to start?

For you

  • Register on Fstoree.
  • Add your dishes to the menu, don't forget to upload photos and descriptions.
  • Launch a contactless menu. The QR code for accessing the menu will be available in your profile on Fstoree. Print it out and display it in your establishment.

For your visitors

  • The customer scans the restaurant menu QR code.
  • Selects the dishes he likes from the menu.
  • Checks their order by going to the cart.
  • Calls the waiter to place the order.

Frequently asked questions

How does your menu differ from those created on Tilda or Wix?
We specialize in creating a service exclusively for cafes and restaurants, which allows us to take into account all the nuances that are important for both guests and establishments, which may be overlooked by universal website builders like Tilda or Wix. We do not use any ready-made website templates, and our QR menu is completely developed within our company.

Is it recommended to upload photos of dishes?
Of course, we recommend adding photos of dishes to the menu. Research shows that having photos significantly increases guests' interest in dishes and promotes more complete ordering. We also recommend trying to take high-quality photos, but if it is not possible, even phone pictures will be useful for attracting attention.

Do I need my own website to create a QR menu?
You do not necessarily need to have your own website to use a QR menu. We create a QR menu website for you after you register with our system. If you already have your own website, you can place a link to the website with the QR menu on your site.

Do I need to change the QR code if I update the menu?
No, you don't need to change the QR code even if you update all the dishes in your menu.

Can we make changes to the menu ourselves?
Yes, of course. You will be able to add, edit, hide, and delete both sections and items in the menu on your own. The editing process is so simple that even those who have little experience with computers can handle it.

How much does Fstoree's QR menu cost?

We do not take a percentage from each order when organizing food delivery in your restaurant or cafe. You only pay for the selected tariff.

$15 / month (14 days free)

$10 / month (When paying for a year)

Get 14 days of free usage of our service. Registration will take only a few minutes!
QR menu sells better

The menu plays a crucial role in sales, just like the waiter
Printed menu
It is not possible to provide a separate page for each dish, zoom in for better inspection.
To find a specific dish, it is necessary to browse through the entire menu, which complicates and slows down the process.
Photographing and printing a paper menu is expensive, and it needs to be regularly updated.
Have prices changed? Have items disappeared? It is not possible to make these changes quickly and without additional costs in a printed menu.
QR menu
High-quality and attractive photographs allow the guest to examine the dishes in more detail and stimulate the appetite.
Convenient navigation system. No more need to flip through pages to find the desired dish.
QR menu does not require constant servicing and replacement. It can be easily updated in just a few clicks from your mobile phone.
All dishes and promotions are gathered in one place! You can also easily request the bill, call a waiter or a shisha attendant, and make an additional order.
Discover: Why QR menus are better than traditional paper menus?