Create a ready-to-use online menu for a café with ordering capabilities

Add paid modifiers to the dishes and a list of recommended items to the online menu. This will increase the total order cost.

You can either provide one option for the customer or give them a choice.

We do not take a percentage of each order when organizing food delivery in your restaurant or cafe. You only pay for the selected tariff.

Visit our demo website where you can interact with all available features by simply clicking on the buttons (menu will open in a new window).

In the modern restaurant business, it is important to stay one step ahead of competitors and offer customers convenient and innovative solutions. One such solution is the implementation of an online menu with ordering capabilities. This is a new era that is changing the way restaurants present their dishes and serve their customers. The Fstoree platform helps restaurants create an efficient online menu with ordering functionality and offers a range of advantages.

Convenience for Customers:

An online menu with ordering capabilities provides customers with a convenient way to select and order dishes directly from their mobile devices or computers. There is no need to wait for a waiter or flip through heavy paper menus anymore. Customers can easily browse through all the dishes, read their descriptions and view photos, choose options and additions, and then place an order with just a few clicks.

Flexibility and Upgradability:

The online menu on the Fstoree platform provides restaurants with flexibility in managing and updating their menus. Restaurants can easily add new dishes, remove unpopular items, change prices or promotions, and update information about product availability in real-time. This allows restaurants to quickly respond to changing demand, seasonal customer preferences, and implement new ideas.

Increased Profit and Customer Loyalty:

Implementing an online menu with ordering functionality on the Fstoree platform helps restaurants increase their profits and enhance customer loyalty. Thanks to the ease of use and quick ordering process, customers are inclined to order more frequently. The online menu also enables restaurants to offer special deals, promotions, and discounts, which stimulate repeat visits and boost sales.