Create a QR code menu, website for accepting orders for food and goods delivery
No initial investment, no commission to aggregators, and no need to install an application. To create a website for a cafe/hookah lounge/restaurant, QR menu, or mini online store to sell any products, you will need only one day and minimal effort.
Bring your business to a new level by taking it online, increasing sales volume, and multiplying profits.
We help cafes and restaurants succeed in the online business world.
How we can help your establishment succeed
Creating a QR menu for your cafe or website for accepting orders has become quick and easy with our functionality. Register and start using it today!
- Available via QR code and link
- No need to install an app for the menu
- Large photos and detailed dish descriptions
- Increase in the average order value
- Intuitive interface
- Table reservations
- Tableside ordering
- Call for a waiter
Payment for using QR menu
When paying per month
Total cost: $15
$15Payment is made per month
Total cost: $15
When paying for a year
Total cost: $120
$10Payment is made for a year
Total cost: $120
14 days free
You can try our QR menu service for free and decide if you like it or not.Try
Take your restaurant online in just a few minutes
You can set up your menu in just a few clicks. Simply enter prices and menu descriptions.
No time?
We'll do it for you. To get started, simply send your menu to Telegram or WhatsApp in an editable format for easy copying and pasting. Don't forget to include food photos and your establishment's cover image, if available, to assist our design team.
How does it work?
1.
The guest opens the menu using a QR code
2.
Selects dishes from the online menu
3.
Places an order or calls the waiter with just one button
4.
The waiter receives a notification in Telegram
5.
The guest receives their order quickly
Benefits and effects
For the restaurant
High conversion rate
Increase in average check by 10-25% through recommendations, cross-selling, visual special offers, and limited-time promotions.
Cost reduction
Elimination of ongoing expenses for menu updates (layout, photos, design, printing, etc.). Changing the menu theme, introducing new dishes, and launching promotions can be done instantly and without any costs!
Easy administration
Any restaurant staff, including the ability to use a smartphone online, can make changes to the menu. Adding a new dish to the menu has become as simple as posting on Instagram!
Online ordering
The functionality of the electronic menu allows you to place orders for takeout and food delivery without intermediaries and aggregators. Online orders without delivery services and commissions!
Feedback
Data on Service Quality, Dish Ratings, Reviews, and Other Metrics. Reliable Information on Visitor Preferences and Restaurant Performance to Enhance Audience Loyalty.
Risk-Free
Get 14 days of free service. You will be able to test the features of our menu, receive feedback, and learn your customers' opinions.
For the guest
Contactless menu
QR menu - essential attributes of a restaurant and a manifestation of care for guests. Protect your health - use a personal electronic menu on your smartphone!
Interactive menu
Convenient menu with categories, easy navigation, and a user-friendly interface that allows you to view photos, ingredients, descriptions, and much more. Instantly accessible, without the need to ask or wait - it's always at your fingertips!
Calling the waiter
Menu with two-way communication allows you to call the waiter with a button in the menu. Hungry or in a hurry? Press the button!
Online services
To reserve a table, place a pre-order, or arrange for delivery, you can do it on the go. No calls or "please stay on the line" necessary!
Financial Benefits of Online Menu
+20%
By reducing the time spent on searching and waiting for a waiter, you will increase the speed of table service, and consequently, the overall number of orders. This is particularly important during peak hours and periods of high customer traffic.
+15%
The menu is a powerful sales tool alongside waiter service. An attractive menu with large photos and detailed descriptions contributes to an increase in the number of orders. Establishment statistics show that using QR menus increases the average check by 15%.
+30%
Attract loyal customers who prefer to carry out all transactions using their smartphones. Provide them with the ability to view the menu and place orders directly on their mobile phones.
QR menus are convenient for:
Fast food
Restaurant
Bar
Hookah lounge
Hotel